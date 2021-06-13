Cancel
Utica, NY

Don’t overpay for gas in Utica: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Utica Daily
 8 days ago
(UTICA, NY) Gas prices vary across the Utica area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Utica area was $3.12 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Utica area appeared to be at Dari Del Dairy, at 2000 Bleecker St .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Utica area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Dari Del Dairy

2000 Bleecker St , Utica
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.43
$3.67
$--
card
card$3.29
$3.53
$3.77
$--

Fastrac

1706 Oriskany St W, Utica
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.94
$3.25

CITGO

385 N Genesee St, Utica
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Fastrac

384 N Genesee St, Utica
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Fastrac

1800 Genesee St, Utica
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

1262 Culver Ave, Utica
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 400 River Rd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Utica, NY
ABOUT

With Utica Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

