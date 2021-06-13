Don’t overpay for gas in Utica: Analysis shows most expensive station
(UTICA, NY) Gas prices vary across the Utica area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Utica area was $3.12 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Utica area appeared to be at Dari Del Dairy, at 2000 Bleecker St .
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Utica area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.43
$3.67
$--
|card
card$3.29
$3.53
$3.77
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.94
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 400 River Rd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.