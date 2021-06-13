Don’t overpay for gas in Utica: Analysis shows most expensive station

(UTICA, NY) Gas prices vary across the Utica area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Utica area was $3.12 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Utica area appeared to be at Dari Del Dairy, at 2000 Bleecker St .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Utica area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Dari Del Dairy 2000 Bleecker St , Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.43 $ 3.67 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.53 $ 3.77 $ --

Fastrac 1706 Oriskany St W, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.94 $ 3.25

CITGO 385 N Genesee St, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fastrac 384 N Genesee St, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fastrac 1800 Genesee St, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1262 Culver Ave, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 400 River Rd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.