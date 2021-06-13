Don’t overpay for gas in San Tan Valley: Analysis shows most expensive station
(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the San Tan Valley area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.27, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the San Tan Valley area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2528 E Copper Mine Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.54
$3.84
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 320 E Hunt Hwy. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.