Don’t overpay for gas in San Tan Valley: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the San Tan Valley area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.27, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the San Tan Valley area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2528 E Copper Mine Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2528 E Copper Mine Rd, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.19

Shell 37657 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Chevron 25 W Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 320 E Hunt Hwy. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.