San Tan Valley, AZ

Don’t overpay for gas in San Tan Valley: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
San Tan Valley Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uq0u_0aSzsL6R00

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the San Tan Valley area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.27, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the San Tan Valley area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2528 E Copper Mine Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2528 E Copper Mine Rd, Queen Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.54
$3.84
$3.19

Shell

37657 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.19

Chevron

25 W Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 320 E Hunt Hwy. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

