High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Eau Claire as of Sunday
(EAU CLAIRE, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Eau Claire area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Eau Claire area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 5872 33Rd Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 108 W Madison St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.