Eau Claire, WI

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Eau Claire as of Sunday

Eau Claire Today
 8 days ago
(EAU CLAIRE, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Eau Claire area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Eau Claire area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 5872 33Rd Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

5872 33Rd Ave, Eau Claire
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.09

Cenex

101 Ferry St, Eau Claire
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 108 W Madison St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Eau Claire, WI
ABOUT

With Eau Claire Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
