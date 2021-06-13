Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers, AR

Are you overpaying for gas in Rogers? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Rogers Voice
Rogers Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etKtl_0aSzsISG00

(ROGERS, AR) Gas prices vary across the Rogers area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rogers area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.76, with an average price of $2.65 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 212 Se Walton Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rogers area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

212 Se Walton Blvd, Bentonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$2.95
$3.22
$3.04

Stop & Go

1307 W Hudson Rd, Rogers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.09
$2.89

Anderson's

13098 N Us-62, Rogers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$3.06

Kum & Go

816 W Monroe Ave, Lowell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.05
$3.24
$3.09

CITGO

201 W Hudson Rd, Rogers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$3.09

Shell

1710 West Hudson Rd, Rogers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.99
$3.44
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 4206 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rogers Voice

Rogers Voice

Rogers, AR
13
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rogers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ar#Shell#Se Walton Blvd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Walmart
Related
Rogers, ARPosted by
Rogers Voice

Save $0.14 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Rogers

(ROGERS, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Rogers, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 810 W Walnut St. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.73 at Stop & Go at 1307 W Hudson Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Rogers, ARPosted by
Rogers Voice

Take a look at these homes on the market in Rogers

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Timeless home with stunning curb appeal in private Pinnacle Country Club. Home features new 2020 roof, custom mill work & trim, recessed bookcases, gas
Rogers, ARPosted by
Rogers Voice

Here’s the cheapest gas in Rogers Saturday

(ROGERS, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Rogers area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1817 S 8Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.6 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.76 at Shell at 212 Se Walton Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.