Are you overpaying for gas in Rogers? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ROGERS, AR) Gas prices vary across the Rogers area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rogers area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.76, with an average price of $2.65 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 212 Se Walton Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rogers area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 212 Se Walton Blvd, Bentonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 2.95 $ 3.22 $ 3.04

Stop & Go 1307 W Hudson Rd, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.89

Anderson's 13098 N Us-62, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Kum & Go 816 W Monroe Ave, Lowell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.05 $ 3.24 $ 3.09

CITGO 201 W Hudson Rd, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 1710 West Hudson Rd, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 4206 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.