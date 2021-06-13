Cancel
Goldsboro, NC

Are you overpaying for gas in Goldsboro? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Goldsboro Bulletin
Goldsboro Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hW137_0aSzsHZX00

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Goldsboro?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Goldsboro area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.61 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 101 W Ash St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

101 W Ash St, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Safe-Way

1901 N William St, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

BP

2344 Us Highway 117 S, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.30
$--
$--

Circle K

1818 N Berkeley Blvd, NorthCarolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.29
$3.70
$--

BP

113 Millers Chapel Rd, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.19
$3.86
$3.05

Marathon

404 Nc-111 S, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.15
$3.39
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2811 N Park Dr. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Goldsboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

