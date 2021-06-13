Are you overpaying for gas in Goldsboro? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Goldsboro?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Goldsboro area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.61 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 101 W Ash St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 101 W Ash St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Safe-Way 1901 N William St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2344 Us Highway 117 S, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ -- $ --

Circle K 1818 N Berkeley Blvd, NorthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.29 $ 3.70 $ --

BP 113 Millers Chapel Rd, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.19 $ 3.86 $ 3.05

Marathon 404 Nc-111 S, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2811 N Park Dr. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.