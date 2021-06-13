Cancel
Great Falls, MT

Paying too much for gas Great Falls? Analysis shows most expensive station

Great Falls News Beat
Great Falls News Beat
 8 days ago
(GREAT FALLS, MT) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Great Falls area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Great Falls area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Loaf 'N Jug, at 900 1St Ave N.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Great Falls area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug

900 1St Ave N, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$--

Cenex

625 1St Ave N, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$3.19

Loaf 'N Jug

3726 2Nd Ave N, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Loaf 'N Jug

1225 Central Ave W, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$3.19

Sinclair

1300 12Th Ave S, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.27
$3.62
$--

Keith's Country Store

1621 10Th Ave S, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 5400 10Th Ave S. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

