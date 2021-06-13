Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Marysville

(MARYSVILLE, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Marysville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.61 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marysville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 10027 Lundeen Park Way.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marysville area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 10027 Lundeen Park Way, Lake Stevens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.49

76 719 91St Ave Ne, Lake Stevens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.69

76 1933 79Th Ave Se, Lake Stevens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.69

Shell 3702 Broadway, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 11601 State Ave, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 5830 Grove St, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 3323 Marine Dr Ne . As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.