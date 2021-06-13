Cancel
Marysville, WA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Marysville

Marysville Journal
Marysville Journal
 8 days ago
(MARYSVILLE, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Marysville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.61 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marysville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 10027 Lundeen Park Way.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marysville area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

10027 Lundeen Park Way, Lake Stevens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.49

76

719 91St Ave Ne, Lake Stevens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.69

76

1933 79Th Ave Se, Lake Stevens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.69

Shell

3702 Broadway, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

11601 State Ave, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$--

Shell

5830 Grove St, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 3323 Marine Dr Ne . As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Marysville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

