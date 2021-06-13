Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Joplin

(JOPLIN, MO) Gas prices vary across the Joplin area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Joplin area ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.67 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Horton's Pizza Plus, at 1302 S Schifferdecker Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Horton's Pizza Plus 1302 S Schifferdecker Ave, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Cenex 3504 S Range Line Rd, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.11 $ 3.09

Big Apple Travel Center 2100 S Prigmor Ave, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Kum & Go 1503 Range Line Rd, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Quik Stop 1930 S Schifferdecker Ave, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Kum & Go 3434 S Range Line Rd, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Food Mart at 2002 S Bird Ave. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.