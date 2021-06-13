Cancel
Joplin, MO

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Joplin

Posted by 
Joplin Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0aSzsC9u00

(JOPLIN, MO) Gas prices vary across the Joplin area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Joplin area ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.67 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Horton's Pizza Plus, at 1302 S Schifferdecker Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Horton's Pizza Plus

1302 S Schifferdecker Ave, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

Cenex

3504 S Range Line Rd, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.11
$3.09

Big Apple Travel Center

2100 S Prigmor Ave, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.19
$3.69
$2.89
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.69
$2.89

Kum & Go

1503 Range Line Rd, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$3.09

Quik Stop

1930 S Schifferdecker Ave, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.99

Kum & Go

3434 S Range Line Rd, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Food Mart at 2002 S Bird Ave. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Joplin, MO
22
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Joplin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

