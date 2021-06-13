High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Janesville as of Sunday

(JANESVILLE, WI) Gas prices vary across the Janesville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Janesville area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Janesville area appeared to be at BP, at 650 Midland Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP 650 Midland Rd, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

BP 951 N Washington St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.69 $ --

CITGO 404 N Parker Dr, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ --

Exxon 1831 E Milwaukee St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.16

Kwik Trip 2518 W Court St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Casey's 2601 W Court St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 1215 Milton Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.