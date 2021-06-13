Cancel
Janesville, WI

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Janesville as of Sunday

Janesville News Watch
Janesville News Watch
 8 days ago
(JANESVILLE, WI) Gas prices vary across the Janesville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Janesville area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Janesville area appeared to be at BP, at 650 Midland Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP

650 Midland Rd, Janesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.99
$3.19

BP

951 N Washington St, Janesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.69
$--

CITGO

404 N Parker Dr, Janesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.59
$--

Exxon

1831 E Milwaukee St, Janesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.49
$3.16

Kwik Trip

2518 W Court St, Janesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$--

Casey's

2601 W Court St, Janesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 1215 Milton Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Janesville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

