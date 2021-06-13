Cancel
Leesburg, VA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Leesburg

Leesburg Digest
Leesburg Digest
 8 days ago
(LEESBURG, VA) Gas prices vary across the Leesburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Leesburg area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Leesburg area appeared to be at Shell, at 602 E Market St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

602 E Market St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.15

Exxon

504 Trimble Plaza Se , Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09

Shell

40636 Charles Town Pike, Paeonian Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Sunoco

42800 Creek View Plz, Ashburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09

Shell

19325 Ruby Dr , Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09

Valero

19503 James Monroe Hwy, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1300 Edwards Ferry Rd Ne. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

