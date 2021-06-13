Analysis shows most expensive gas in Leesburg

(LEESBURG, VA) Gas prices vary across the Leesburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Leesburg area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Leesburg area appeared to be at Shell, at 602 E Market St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 602 E Market St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Exxon 504 Trimble Plaza Se , Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Shell 40636 Charles Town Pike, Paeonian Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Sunoco 42800 Creek View Plz, Ashburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 19325 Ruby Dr , Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Valero 19503 James Monroe Hwy, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1300 Edwards Ferry Rd Ne. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.