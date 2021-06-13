Where’s the most expensive gas in Huntington?

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Huntington?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Huntington area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Huntington area appeared to be at Marathon, at 1002 9Th Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 1002 9Th Ave, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.14

Shell 2207 8Th Ave, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Go Mart 2207 5Th Rd, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Marathon 2927 Cr-144, South Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3211 Washington Blvd, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Marathon 7575 Cr-107, Proctorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 3175 Us-60 E . As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.