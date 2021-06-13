Where’s the most expensive gas in Huntington?
(HUNTINGTON, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Huntington?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Huntington area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Huntington area appeared to be at Marathon, at 1002 9Th Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 3175 Us-60 E . As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.