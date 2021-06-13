Cancel
Huntington, WV

Where’s the most expensive gas in Huntington?

Huntington News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHY20_0aSzs8iF00

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Huntington?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Huntington area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Huntington area appeared to be at Marathon, at 1002 9Th Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

1002 9Th Ave, Huntington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.29
$3.14

Shell

2207 8Th Ave, Huntington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Go Mart

2207 5Th Rd, Huntington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.19

Marathon

2927 Cr-144, South Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3211 Washington Blvd, Huntington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Marathon

7575 Cr-107, Proctorville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 3175 Us-60 E . As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Huntington News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

