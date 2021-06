There was a time, not so long ago, that many of us worried whether or not Cincinnati Reds OF Jesse Winker would hit for enough power to entice fantasy baseball managers. The year 2018 comes to mind, a season where he hit only seven home runs over 334 plate appearances. Oh, he hit for average -- and took his walks, too -- but there was not much power. We also recall when Winker batted 795 times across two Triple-A seasons and hit a mere five home runs. Just five home runs in 191 games!