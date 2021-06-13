Are you overpaying for gas in Rome? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ROME, GA) Gas prices vary across the Rome area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rome area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 618 Calhoun Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 618 Calhoun Ave, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Sunoco 17 Smith Rd Sw, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Exxon 1928 Shorter Ave Nw, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

CITGO 2000 N Broad St, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Marathon 1321 Redmond Rd, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

BP 1389 Redmond Cir Nw, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mapco at 2500 Shorter Ave. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.