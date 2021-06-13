Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, GA

Are you overpaying for gas in Rome? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Rome Today
Rome Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZsRG_0aSzs6wn00

(ROME, GA) Gas prices vary across the Rome area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rome area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 618 Calhoun Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

618 Calhoun Ave, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

Sunoco

17 Smith Rd Sw, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.39
$3.79
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$--

Exxon

1928 Shorter Ave Nw, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$3.24

CITGO

2000 N Broad St, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99

Marathon

1321 Redmond Rd, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19

BP

1389 Redmond Cir Nw, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mapco at 2500 Shorter Ave. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rome Today

Rome Today

Rome, GA
29
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rome Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, GA
Traffic
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ga#Gasbuddy Sunday#Citgo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Rome, GAPosted by
Rome Today

Save $0.40 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Rome

(ROME, GA) According to Rome gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 1321 Redmond Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 618 Calhoun Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Rome, GAPosted by
Rome Today

Check out these Rome homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Why pay rent? You can own this lovely home for less than your monthly rent would be! Features includes 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, upgraded
Rome, GAPosted by
Rome Today

Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Rome

(ROME, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Rome, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mapco at 2500 Shorter Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Coastal at 610 Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.