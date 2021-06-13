Cancel
Yuba City, CA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Yuba City

Posted by 
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14eaWm_0aSzs54400

(YUBA CITY, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.03 for gas in the Yuba City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.68 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.71 per gallon to $4.39, with an average price of $4.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Yuba City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yuba City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 4217 Arboga Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

4217 Arboga Rd, Olivehurst
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.19
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.29

Chevron

1976 Mcgowan Pkwy, Olivehurst
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.19
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.29

Chevron

530 Bogue Rd, Yuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.19
card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.29

Shell

831 Colusa Ave, Yuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.30
$4.49
$4.59
$4.25

Chevron

1273 Bridge St, Yuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.25

Chevron

1591 Franklin Rd, Yuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.69
$4.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Serv at 5871 Feather River Blvd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

