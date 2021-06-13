Analysis shows most expensive gas in Yuba City

(YUBA CITY, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.03 for gas in the Yuba City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.68 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.71 per gallon to $4.39, with an average price of $4.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Yuba City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yuba City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 4217 Arboga Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 4217 Arboga Rd, Olivehurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.29

Chevron 1976 Mcgowan Pkwy, Olivehurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.29

Chevron 530 Bogue Rd, Yuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.29

Shell 831 Colusa Ave, Yuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.30 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.25

Chevron 1273 Bridge St, Yuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.25

Chevron 1591 Franklin Rd, Yuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Serv at 5871 Feather River Blvd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.