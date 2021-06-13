Cancel
Conway, AR

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Conway as of Sunday

Conway Daily
Conway Daily
 8 days ago
(CONWAY, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.72 for gas in the Conway area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Conway area ranged from $2.54 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.72 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Conway area appeared to be at Exxon, at 646 S Harkrider St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

646 S Harkrider St, Conway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Kum & Go

2050 Dave Ward Dr, Conway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09

Kroger

855 Salem Rd, Conway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.39
$3.09

Exxon

550 Skyline Dr, Conway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$--

Exxon

580 Industrial Blvd, Conway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99

Mapco

545 E Dave Ward Dr, Conway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.79
$3.39
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Unbranded at 200 S Harkrider St. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

