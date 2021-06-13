Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jonesboro, AR

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Jonesboro as of Sunday

Posted by 
Jonesboro News Alert
Jonesboro News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KubUj_0aSzs3Ic00

(JONESBORO, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Jonesboro area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jonesboro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jonesboro area appeared to be at QT, at 613 W Nettleton Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

QT

613 W Nettleton Ave, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

807 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1325 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Kum & Go

2515 S Culberhouse St, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.24
$3.39
$3.09

Exxon

1203 W Parker Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99

Valero

3224 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3317 Harrisburg Rd. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro, AR
28
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jonesboro News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Traffic
Local
Arkansas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Walmart
Related
Jonesboro, ARPosted by
Jonesboro News Alert

This is the cheapest gas in Jonesboro right now

(JONESBORO, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jonesboro area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon. Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3317 Harrisburg Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at QT at 613 W Nettleton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.