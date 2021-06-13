High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Jonesboro as of Sunday
(JONESBORO, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Jonesboro area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jonesboro area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jonesboro area appeared to be at QT, at 613 W Nettleton Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3317 Harrisburg Rd. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.