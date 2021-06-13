High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Jonesboro as of Sunday

(JONESBORO, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Jonesboro area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jonesboro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jonesboro area appeared to be at QT, at 613 W Nettleton Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

QT 613 W Nettleton Ave, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 807 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1325 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Kum & Go 2515 S Culberhouse St, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Exxon 1203 W Parker Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 3224 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3317 Harrisburg Rd. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.