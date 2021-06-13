High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Pocatello as of Sunday
(POCATELLO, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.27 for gas in the Pocatello area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pocatello area was $3.27 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.31 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pocatello area appeared to be at Shell, at 4444 Yellowstone Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.46
$3.61
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.46
$3.61
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.44
$3.59
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.41
$3.59
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.40
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.39
$3.59
$3.31
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 305 W Quinn Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.