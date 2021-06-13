High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Pocatello as of Sunday

(POCATELLO, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.27 for gas in the Pocatello area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pocatello area was $3.27 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.31 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pocatello area appeared to be at Shell, at 4444 Yellowstone Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 4444 Yellowstone Ave, Chubbuck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.46 $ 3.61 $ 3.33

Shell 5059 Yellowstone Ave, Chubbuck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.46 $ 3.61 $ 3.35

KJ's Super Stores 616 E Clark St, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 3.59 $ 3.31

Exxon 1010 N Arthur Ave, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.41 $ 3.59 $ 3.31

Sinclair 440 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.40 $ 3.55 $ --

Maverik 2100 E Center Street, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.31

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 305 W Quinn Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.