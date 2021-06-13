Cancel
Anderson, IN

Paying too much for gas Anderson? Analysis shows most expensive station

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a8GMy_0aSzs0eR00

(ANDERSON, IN) Gas prices vary across the Anderson area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Anderson area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Anderson area appeared to be at GetGo, at 840 S Scatterfield Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Anderson area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

GetGo

840 S Scatterfield Rd, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.35
$3.70
$--

Shell

3801 Main St, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.35

Pay Less

1845 N Scatterfield Rd, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--

GetGo

2500 Broadway St, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.74
$3.35

Speedway

2945 N Scatterfield Rd, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.15
$3.74
$3.35

Sunoco

3622 N In-9, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.15
$3.59
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 1002 Nichol Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

