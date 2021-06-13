Cancel
Dothan, AL

Where’s the most expensive gas in Dothan?

Dothan Journal
 8 days ago
(DOTHAN, AL) Gas prices vary across the Dothan area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Dothan area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.67 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dothan area appeared to be at Marathon, at 616 N Oates St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

616 N Oates St, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Spirit

1486 W Main St, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

735 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$3.03

Marathon

2200 Ross Clark Cr, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.65
$--

Marathon

2808 E Main St, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.03

Marathon

3090 Denton Rd, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Spirit at 205 Ross Clark Circle Ne. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

