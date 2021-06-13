Where’s the most expensive gas in Dothan?

(DOTHAN, AL) Gas prices vary across the Dothan area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Dothan area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.67 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dothan area appeared to be at Marathon, at 616 N Oates St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 616 N Oates St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Spirit 1486 W Main St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 735 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.03

Marathon 2200 Ross Clark Cr, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.65 $ --

Marathon 2808 E Main St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.03

Marathon 3090 Denton Rd, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Spirit at 205 Ross Clark Circle Ne. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.