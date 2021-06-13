Don’t overpay for gas in Bloomington: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the Bloomington area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.11 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bloomington area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 1200 W Market St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 1200 W Market St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.22 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Circle K 515 S Clinton St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

Freedom 1802 W Market St , Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Casey's 911 Morrissey Dr, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Circle K 1903 W Market St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

Freedom 1801 Towanda Ave, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2223 W Market St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.