Bloomington, IL

Don’t overpay for gas in Bloomington: Analysis shows most expensive station

Bloomington Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eIEQ4_0aSzrvTS00

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the Bloomington area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.11 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bloomington area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 1200 W Market St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

1200 W Market St, Bloomington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.22
$3.59
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.19

Circle K

515 S Clinton St, Bloomington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$--

Freedom

1802 W Market St , Bloomington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19

Casey's

911 Morrissey Dr, Bloomington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.89
$--

Circle K

1903 W Market St, Bloomington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$--

Freedom

1801 Towanda Ave, Bloomington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2223 W Market St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bloomington, IL
6
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
