Victoria, TX

Are you overpaying for gas in Victoria? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Victoria Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVfag_0aSzruaj00

(VICTORIA, TX) Gas prices vary across the Victoria area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Victoria area ranged from $2.6 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.72 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Victoria area appeared to be at Valero, at 2501 Ben Jordan.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Victoria area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

2501 Ben Jordan, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.97
$3.21
$2.89

VP Racing Fuels

112 Sam Houston Dr , Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.79

Roady's Flying Eagle Truck Sto

4507 Port Lavaca Dr, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Valero

1704 Sw Moody St, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.79

Valero

1901 Sam Houston Dr, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

3633 Sw Moody St, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 9202 N Navarro St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.6 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Victoria, TX
