Are you overpaying for gas in Victoria? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(VICTORIA, TX) Gas prices vary across the Victoria area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Victoria area ranged from $2.6 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.72 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Victoria area appeared to be at Valero, at 2501 Ben Jordan.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Victoria area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 2501 Ben Jordan, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.97 $ 3.21 $ 2.89

VP Racing Fuels 112 Sam Houston Dr , Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Roady's Flying Eagle Truck Sto 4507 Port Lavaca Dr, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1704 Sw Moody St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Valero 1901 Sam Houston Dr, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 3633 Sw Moody St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 9202 N Navarro St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.6 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.