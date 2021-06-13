Cancel
Oshkosh, WI

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Oshkosh

Oshkosh Bulletin
Oshkosh Bulletin
 8 days ago
(OSHKOSH, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Oshkosh area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oshkosh area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oshkosh area appeared to be at Quik Pantry, at 403 N Sawyer St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Quik Pantry

403 N Sawyer St, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.39
$3.59
$--

Casey's

1686 Oshkosh Ave, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$3.14

Kwik Trip

1090 N Washburn St , Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.59
$3.14

Shell

2250 Westowne Ave, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.04
$3.49
$--

BP

2531 Omro Rd, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.00

Shell

2167 Wi-44, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.23
$3.58
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 1320 Oshkosh Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

