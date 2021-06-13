Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Oshkosh

(OSHKOSH, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Oshkosh area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oshkosh area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oshkosh area appeared to be at Quik Pantry, at 403 N Sawyer St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Quik Pantry 403 N Sawyer St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Casey's 1686 Oshkosh Ave, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 1090 N Washburn St , Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.14

Shell 2250 Westowne Ave, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ 3.49 $ --

BP 2531 Omro Rd, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.00

Shell 2167 Wi-44, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.23 $ 3.58 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 1320 Oshkosh Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.