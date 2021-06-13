Are you overpaying for gas in Binghamton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Binghamton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Binghamton area ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Anthony's Fuel, at 152 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Anthony's Fuel 152 Main St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.31 $ 3.44 $ --

Mirabito 1178 Vestal Ave, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Fill 4 W State St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Kwik Fill 267 Main St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Mirabito 520 Chenango St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Fill 200 Harry L Dr , Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.05 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 684 Conklin Rd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.