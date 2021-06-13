Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Binghamton, NY

Are you overpaying for gas in Binghamton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Binghamton Journal
Binghamton Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0INS_0aSzrpB600

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Binghamton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Binghamton area ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Anthony's Fuel, at 152 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Anthony's Fuel

152 Main St, Binghamton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.31
$3.44
$--

Mirabito

1178 Vestal Ave, Binghamton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Fill

4 W State St, Binghamton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Kwik Fill

267 Main St, Binghamton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.49
$--

Mirabito

520 Chenango St, Binghamton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Fill

200 Harry L Dr , Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.15
$3.49
$3.05
card
card$3.09
$3.15
$3.49
$3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 684 Conklin Rd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Binghamton Journal

Binghamton Journal

Binghamton, NY
12
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Binghamton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Conklin, NY
Binghamton, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Anthony S Fuel#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Binghamton, NYPosted by
Binghamton Journal

Where's the cheapest gas in Binghamton?

(BINGHAMTON, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Binghamton area offering savings of $0.18 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, K & P Mart at 198 Robinson St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mirabito at 3117 Watson Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.13.