Hattiesburg, MS

Paying too much for gas Hattiesburg? Analysis shows most expensive station

Hattiesburg Dispatch
 8 days ago
(HATTIESBURG, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.63 for gas in the Hattiesburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hattiesburg area was $2.63 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.47 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hattiesburg area appeared to be at CITGO, at 801 James St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

801 James St, Hattiesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

901 Broadway, Hattiesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

FastMart

1801 Broadway Dr, Hattiesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.07
$3.47
$2.87

Valero

4100 Hardy St, Hattiesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

5317 Us-49 S, Hattiesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

4401 W Hardy St, Hattiesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Jr Food Mart at 100 Central Ave. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.47 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

