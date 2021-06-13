Paying too much for gas Hattiesburg? Analysis shows most expensive station

(HATTIESBURG, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.63 for gas in the Hattiesburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hattiesburg area was $2.63 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.47 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hattiesburg area appeared to be at CITGO, at 801 James St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 801 James St, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 901 Broadway, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

FastMart 1801 Broadway Dr, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 2.87

Valero 4100 Hardy St, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 5317 Us-49 S, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4401 W Hardy St, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Jr Food Mart at 100 Central Ave. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.47 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.