Houma, LA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Houma as of Sunday

Houma Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zPdf_0aSzrmm900

(HOUMA, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Houma?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.66 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.43 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.65 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Houma area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 318 Barrow St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

318 Barrow St, Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

4900 Little Bayou Black Dr, Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.00

Exxon

3092 Bayou Blue Rd, Gray
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1647 Martin Luther King Blvd , Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.89

Exxon

3040 Barrow St, Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

205 South Van Ave, Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2174 Martin Luther King Blvd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.43 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Houma, LA
