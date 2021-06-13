High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Houma as of Sunday

(HOUMA, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Houma?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.66 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.43 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.65 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Houma area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 318 Barrow St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 318 Barrow St, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4900 Little Bayou Black Dr, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.00

Exxon 3092 Bayou Blue Rd, Gray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1647 Martin Luther King Blvd , Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 3040 Barrow St, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 205 South Van Ave, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2174 Martin Luther King Blvd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.43 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.