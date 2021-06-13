Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gulfport, MS

Where’s the most expensive gas in Gulfport?

Posted by 
Gulfport Bulletin
Gulfport Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gT2oc_0aSzrk0h00

(GULFPORT, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Gulfport?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.48 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.65 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Gulfport area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gulfport area appeared to be at Bayou View Service Station, at 66 48Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Gulfport area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Bayou View Service Station

66 48Th St, Gulfport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.35
$--

Eagle Express

568 Courthouse Rd, Gulfport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$3.29
$2.76

Texaco

119 W Railroad St, Long Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

First Stop

1423 42Nd Ave, Gulfport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1701 Kelly Ave, Gulfport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.85
$--
$--

Chevron

600 Railroad Ave, Long Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.69
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 10431 Old Us-49. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.48 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gulfport Bulletin

Gulfport Bulletin

Gulfport, MS
17
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gulfport Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulfport, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Gulfport, MSPosted by
Gulfport Bulletin

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Gulfport

(GULFPORT, MS) According to Gulfport gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 10431 Old Us-49. Regular there was listed at $2.48 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Bayou View Service Station at 66 48Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.