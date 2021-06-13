Where’s the most expensive gas in Gulfport?
(GULFPORT, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Gulfport?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.48 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.65 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Gulfport area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gulfport area appeared to be at Bayou View Service Station, at 66 48Th St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Gulfport area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$3.29
$2.76
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.85
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.69
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 10431 Old Us-49. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.48 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.