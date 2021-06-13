Are you overpaying for gas in Sumter? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SUMTER, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Sumter?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sumter area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sumter area appeared to be at Tanners, at 2605 Warehouse Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Tanners 2605 Warehouse Blvd, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 660 W Liberty St, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kangaroo Express 550 S Pike E, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1083 Broad St, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

BP 1868 Hwy 15 S, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.37 $ 3.72 $ --

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 337 Pinewood Rd . As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.