Sumter, SC

Are you overpaying for gas in Sumter? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Sumter News Flash
 8 days ago
(SUMTER, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Sumter?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sumter area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sumter area appeared to be at Tanners, at 2605 Warehouse Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Tanners

2605 Warehouse Blvd, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

Shell

660 W Liberty St, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Kangaroo Express

550 S Pike E, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

1083 Broad St, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.15

BP

1868 Hwy 15 S, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.37
$3.72
$--

Sportsman's Stop & Shop

2810 Us-15 S, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 337 Pinewood Rd . As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sumter, SC
