Newnan, GA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Newnan

Posted by 
Newnan Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtQT4_0aSzrZFa00

(NEWNAN, GA) Gas prices vary across the Newnan area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Newnan area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.67 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 505 Ga-34 W.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Newnan area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

505 Ga-34 W, Newnan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19

Shell

1175 Bullsboro Dr, Newnan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.86
$--

Exxon

2 Franklin Rd, Newnan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$--

Marathon

10 Franklin Hwy, Newnan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.64
$3.09

Chevron

24 Bullsboro Dr, Newnan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

165 Temple Ave, Newnan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 331 Newnan Crossing Bypass. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Newnan, GA
ABOUT

With Newnan Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

