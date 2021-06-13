Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Newnan

(NEWNAN, GA) Gas prices vary across the Newnan area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Newnan area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.67 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 505 Ga-34 W.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Newnan area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 505 Ga-34 W, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Shell 1175 Bullsboro Dr, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.86 $ --

Exxon 2 Franklin Rd, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ --

Marathon 10 Franklin Hwy, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Chevron 24 Bullsboro Dr, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 165 Temple Ave, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 331 Newnan Crossing Bypass. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.