Sioux City, IA

Are you overpaying for gas in Sioux City? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Sioux City Today
Sioux City Today
 8 days ago
(SIOUX CITY, IA) Gas prices vary across the Sioux City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sioux City area ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.91, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kum & Go, at 1925 S Lakeport St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Kum & Go

1925 S Lakeport St, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$3.46
$3.07

Kum & Go

1373 Pierce St, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Kum & Go

1005 Gordon Dr, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$3.09

Kum & Go

1821 Hamilton Blvd, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.44
$3.08

Casey's

1132 Lewis Blvd, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.07

Select Mart Dakota

800 Dakota Ave, South Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4201 S York St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Sioux City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

