Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Covington

(COVINGTON, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Covington?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Covington area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.66 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 9123 Us-278.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 9123 Us-278, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 52 S Broad St, Porterdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 11874 Ga-36, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.04 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.09

Chevron 3078 Ga-81, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

76 2536 Ga-81, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

Marathon 2527 Ga-81, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 2.94 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 4230 Salem Rd. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.