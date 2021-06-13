Cancel
Covington, GA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Covington

Posted by 
Covington Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0aSzrTxE00

(COVINGTON, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Covington?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Covington area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.66 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 9123 Us-278.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

9123 Us-278, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

52 S Broad St, Porterdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

11874 Ga-36, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.34
$--
$3.04
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.09

Chevron

3078 Ga-81, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

76

2536 Ga-81, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.49
$3.59
$2.89

Marathon

2527 Ga-81, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$2.94
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 4230 Salem Rd. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Covington, GA
11
Followers
16
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Covington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

