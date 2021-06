We’re nearing what is simultaneously the most depressing and most relieving portion of the NBA playoffs. On Wednesday, there will be only one game on the slate: Suns vs. Nuggets. The same is true for Saturday. At the rate Nets vs. Bucks is going, that series won’t last much longer. The games we still have left in front of us are typically the best of the season, but it’s a reminder that we are well and truly running out of basketball.