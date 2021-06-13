Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Shooting victim dropped off at Long Beach hospital, police say

By City News Service
Posted by 
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 8 days ago

A shooting victim was dropped off early Sunday morning at a Long Beach hospital and police were trying to piece together details of the crime.

The hospital contacted police just before 3 a.m., according to Long Beach police Lt. Paul Esko.

The shooting victim was dropped off at the emergency room by an unknown vehicle that left the scene, Esko said.

The victim was in surgery, he said. The victim’s condition was not available.

The post Shooting victim dropped off at Long Beach hospital, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Veteran’s stabbing death leaves his family and housing community in grief

Ricky Rodriguez, a formerly homeless resident of Century Villages at Cabrillo, was a fan of the Denver Broncos, who loved to talk movies and music with his niece. He was also the first person to be killed by another resident at the supportive housing complex since its inception in the 1990s. The post Veteran’s stabbing death leaves his family and housing community in grief appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

‘It’s devastating’: Family mourns security guard killed by hit-and-run driver; police make arrest

The victim, Derrick Smith, 54, had worked as a security guard for about a decade, according to his mother. He was a dedicated worker, never late, someone who was an “old-fashioned guy” and just went to work and home, she said. The post ‘It’s devastating’: Family mourns security guard killed by hit-and-run driver; police make arrest appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Fireworks frighten pets and disturb humans. It’s up to us to protect them

“Every night. Every. Night.” That’s the shortest and most succinct of the many posts on the Long Beach Against Illegal Fireworks Facebook group berating the booms and bangs that have been terrorizing the pets of Long Beach residents as well as combat veterans and others suffering from PTSD. Also, just folks like you and me […] The post Fireworks frighten pets and disturb humans. It’s up to us to protect them appeared first on Long Beach Post.