A shooting victim was dropped off early Sunday morning at a Long Beach hospital and police were trying to piece together details of the crime.

The hospital contacted police just before 3 a.m., according to Long Beach police Lt. Paul Esko.

The shooting victim was dropped off at the emergency room by an unknown vehicle that left the scene, Esko said.

The victim was in surgery, he said. The victim’s condition was not available.

The post Shooting victim dropped off at Long Beach hospital, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .