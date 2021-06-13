Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Cheyenne

Cheyenne Today
 8 days ago
(CHEYENNE, WY) Gas prices vary across the Cheyenne area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.58 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cheyenne area ranged from $3.01 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cheyenne area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 2800 W Lincolnway.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair

2800 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.71
$3.83
$3.54

Love's Travel Stop

3305 W College Dr, Cheyenne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.21
$3.51
$3.81
$3.48
card
card$3.16
$--
$3.76
$3.53

Flying J

2250 Etchepare Dr, Cheyenne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.11
$3.49
$3.69
$3.49
card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.71
$3.55

Pilot

8020 Campstool Rd, Cheyenne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.46
$3.74
$3.49
card
card$3.19
$3.46
$3.74
$3.55

Sinclair

3306 W College Dr, Cheyenne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.17
$3.42
$3.67
$3.29
card
card$3.17
$3.42
$3.67
$3.29

Loaf 'N Jug

1922 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.82
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 2029 Dell Range Blvd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Cheyenne Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

