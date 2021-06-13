Analysis shows most expensive gas in Cheyenne

(CHEYENNE, WY) Gas prices vary across the Cheyenne area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.58 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cheyenne area ranged from $3.01 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cheyenne area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 2800 W Lincolnway.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 2800 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.71 $ 3.83 $ 3.54

Love's Travel Stop 3305 W College Dr, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.81 $ 3.48 card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ 3.76 $ 3.53

Flying J 2250 Etchepare Dr, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.11 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.55

Pilot 8020 Campstool Rd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.46 $ 3.74 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.46 $ 3.74 $ 3.55

Sinclair 3306 W College Dr, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.67 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.67 $ 3.29

Loaf 'N Jug 1922 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.82 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 2029 Dell Range Blvd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.