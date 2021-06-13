Cancel
Jackson, TN

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Jackson

Jackson Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0aSzrCC700

(JACKSON, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Jackson area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jackson area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jackson area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 2096 Beech Bluff Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

2096 Beech Bluff Rd, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.85
$--

Mobil

1929 Us-45 Bypass, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1154 Vann Dr, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.32
$3.69
$3.09

Exxon

2325 N Highland, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

2184 Hollywood Dr, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2255 Us-412, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 2106 S Highland. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jackson, TN
18
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
