Analysis shows most expensive gas in Jackson
(JACKSON, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Jackson area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jackson area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jackson area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 2096 Beech Bluff Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.32
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 2106 S Highland. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.