Analysis shows most expensive gas in Jackson

(JACKSON, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Jackson area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jackson area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jackson area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 2096 Beech Bluff Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 2096 Beech Bluff Rd, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.85 $ --

Mobil 1929 Us-45 Bypass, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1154 Vann Dr, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Exxon 2325 N Highland, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 2184 Hollywood Dr, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2255 Us-412, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 2106 S Highland. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.