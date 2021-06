It is common in most NHL Draft years that there are prospects who fall from preseason expectations. Sometimes it is due to less than exceptional play in their draft eligible year. Sometimes it is due to others in the draft class excelling. And, perhaps most unfortunately, sometimes it is due to injury. For the 2021 NHL Draft, one of the highly touted players prior to this season was United States National Team Development Program center Chaz Lucius. Injuries cut his 2020-21 season short. In a draft class filled with question marks, Lucius represents one of the larger ones. Let us learn more about why that is the case with this prospect profile.