Danish Player Was ‘Gone’ Before Being Revived on Pitch

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said midfielder Christian Eriksen was “gone” before being brought back after he suffered a dramatic cardiac arrest on the pitch during the second day of Euro 2020 football championships. The 29-year-old is recovering in stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital, but Boesen says it was touch and go. “He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation,” he said. “We got him back after one defibrillator, so that’s quite fast. I’m not a cardiologist, so the details I will leave to the experts at the hospital.” The match was suspended while medics worked on Eriksen for about ten minutes. Denmark lost the match 1-0 to Finland.