Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Danish Player Was ‘Gone’ Before Being Revived on Pitch

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said midfielder Christian Eriksen was “gone” before being brought back after he suffered a dramatic cardiac arrest on the pitch during the second day of Euro 2020 football championships. The 29-year-old is recovering in stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital, but Boesen says it was touch and go. “He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation,” he said. “We got him back after one defibrillator, so that’s quite fast. I’m not a cardiologist, so the details I will leave to the experts at the hospital.” The match was suspended while medics worked on Eriksen for about ten minutes. Denmark lost the match 1-0 to Finland.

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#Copenhagen#Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerNew York Post

Christian Eriksen ‘was gone’ before resuscitation from cardiac arrest: team doc

Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest when he collapsed during Denmark’s European Championship match on Saturday, team doctor Morten Boesen said, adding that before the 29-year-old was resuscitated, “he was gone.”. “We got him back after one defib. That’s quite fast,” Boesen said Sunday. Eriksen, who received CPR from Boesen on...
UEFAthehornnews.com

Star soccer player collapses and was “gone,” doctors say

Denmark’s team doctor said Sunday that Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated with a defibrillator at the European Championship. Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland on Saturday and was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness. Discover the 3...
SoccerChronicle-Telegram

Doctor: Eriksen 'was gone' before being resuscitated

COPENHAGEN — Denmark's team doctor said Sunday that Christian Eriksen's heart stopped and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated with a defibrillator at the European Championship. Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland on Saturday and was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness. “He...
UEFAamsnbc.com

Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapses in the middle of Euro 2020 game

Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapsed in the first half of his team’s Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday. “The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency,” the Union of European Football Associations tweeted. Eriksen was walking alone near the sideline in...
Soccernbnews24.com

Jose Mourinho prayed and cried for Christian Eriksen and reveals Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s positive update on Denmark star after he collapsed on pitch and was ‘gone’ before being resuscitated

Jose Mourinho revealed he was lowered to tears after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch throughout Denmark’s Euro 2020 sport in opposition to Finland. In horryfing scenes, the Inter Milan midfielder fell to the ground in the course of the first half of the match in Copenhagen on Saturday night and required CPR earlier than being stretchered off the pitch and brought to hospital.
Soccergreatgameindia.com

Danish Soccer Star Christen Ericksen Collapses, Heart Restarted On Pitch

Danish Soccer star Christen Ericksen collapsed during the Euro 2021 playoff match today. He nearly died during the game and his heart was restarted on the pitch. There are conflicting reports regarding whether Eriksen was vaccinated. Inter Milan player Eriksen, 29, dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly...
Soccerhealthfitnesswellnessworld.com

Danish Soccer Player Suffered Cardiac Arrest During Euro Match

Danish Soccer Participant Suffered Cardiac Arrest Throughout Euro Match. Danish soccer participant Christian Eriksen’s coronary heart stopped beating after he fell to the bottom throughout a Euro 2020 match in opposition to Finland on Saturday, Danish staff physician Morten Boesen stated. “Effectively, he was gone,” Boesen stated, based on The...
UEFAthewestonforum.com

Peter Schmeichel and Danish players criticize UEFA

Denmark internationals and Peter Schmeichel are taking a hard look at UEFA’s behavior after Christian Eriksen’s collapse at Euro 2020. Christian Eriksen collapsed during the match against Finland. The Danish playmaker had to be revived on the field. The match ended the same night. This is now causing criticism. Just...
Soccerhealthleadersmedia.com

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen 'was gone' after on-field cardiac arrest, doctor says

Christian Eriksen, the Danish soccer star who collapsed on the field during a European Championship match Saturday, suffered a cardiac arrest and "was gone" before he was resuscitated with a defibrillator, his team's doctor said. Eriksen, 29, a midfielder, was stable and "continues to be hospitalized for further examination," the Danish Football Union said Sunday in a statement posted to Twitter. It said Eriksen "sent his greetings to his teammates."
UEFAinsideedition.com

Danish Soccer Player Collapses During Their Euro 2020 Match Against Finland

Denmark's Soccer Federation has tweeted an update on Christian. They wrote, "Christian Eriksen is awake and his condition remains stable. He remains hospitalized at Rigshospitalet for further examinations. The match against Finland will be played tonight. This happens after the players have been confirmed that Christian is okay. The match resumes at 20.30."
Soccerdailymagazine.news

Danish players criticise decision to resume game after Eriksen collapse

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and striker Martin Braithwaite on Monday lamented that they had to choose whether to restart the Denmark-Finland Euro 2020 match while they were reeling from Christian Eriksen's mid-game collapse. "We were put in a position, that I personally feel that we shouldn't have been put in,"...
SoccerArkansas Online

Doctor: Danish star 'was gone'

COPENHAGEN -- Denmark's team doctor said Sunday that Christian Eriksen's heart stopped and that "he was gone" before being resuscitated with a defibrillator at the European Championship. Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland on Saturday and was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness. "He...
UEFAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Danish Footballer Collapses on Pitch During Euro 2020 Game

A star Danish footballer suddenly collapsed on the pitch during a UEFA Euro 2020 match on Saturday afternoon, leaving players and fans in tears, and forcing the suspension of the game. Christian Eriksen—the star of this Denmark team—collapsed to the ground with no other players around him just before half-time.
UEFASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Soccer player collapsed during Euro game, 'was gone' before being resuscitated

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark's team doctor said Sunday that Christian Eriksen's heart stopped and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated with a defibrillator at the European Championship. Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland on Saturday and was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness.
SoccerFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Danish player collapses on field

COPENHAGEN – Joel Pohjanpalo scored and Lukas Hradecky saved a penalty to give Finland a 1-0 victory over Denmark on Saturday in a European Championship game overshadowed by Christian Eriksen's collapse on the field. The game was suspended for about 90 minutes after Eriksen needed urgent medical treatment near the...
Foxborough, MABoston Herald

Revolution players rally behind Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen

FOXBORO — There is no way to anticipate when a tragedy will occur on the soccer pitch, but it’s essential to be prepared for any eventuality. That state of readiness likely saved the life of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest late in the first half of Denmark’s 1-0 loss to Finland in a Euro 2020 match on Saturday. The match was held at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.