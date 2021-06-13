Cancel
Monroe, LA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Monroe

Monroe Dispatch
 8 days ago
(MONROE, LA) Gas prices vary across the Monroe area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.51 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.59 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Monroe area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Monroe area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1201 S 2Nd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

1201 S 2Nd St, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Central Station

2221 Forsythe Ave, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

3200 Louisville Ave, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

76

1800 Forsythe Ave, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

76

1511 Texas Ave, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$3.25
$2.89

Shell

1600 M L King Blvd, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.99
$3.29
$2.81

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 5251 Cypress St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.51 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

