Analysis shows most expensive gas in Monroe

(MONROE, LA) Gas prices vary across the Monroe area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.51 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.59 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Monroe area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Monroe area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1201 S 2Nd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1201 S 2Nd St, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Central Station 2221 Forsythe Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 3200 Louisville Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 1800 Forsythe Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 1511 Texas Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 2.89

Shell 1600 M L King Blvd, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.81

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 5251 Cypress St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.51 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.