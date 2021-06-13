Don’t overpay for gas in Medford: Analysis shows most expensive station
(MEDFORD, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Medford?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Medford area was $3.51 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.26 to $3.73 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 6779 Crater Lake Hwy.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.73
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.53
$3.73
$3.93
$3.53
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.53
$3.73
$3.93
$3.53
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.80
$4.01
$3.59
|card
card$3.69
$3.90
$4.11
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.59
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.53
$3.73
$3.93
$3.53
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.69
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3075 Hamrick Rd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.26 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.