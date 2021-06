Las Vegas, Nev. -- Class of 2022 point guard BJ Edwards is on his first official visit today at Tennessee. The four-star point guard had a very productive weekend at the Pangos All American camp and is now beginning to take his visits as he will have Wake Forest up next on June 15th with plans to set up a visit with Virginia Tech. Maryland is also the latest school to inquire about the 6-foot-3 guard from Knoxville (Tenn.). As of now Edwards looks to make his decision right after the AAU season and Tennessee and Wake Forest have left a very strong impression so far.