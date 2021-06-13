Paying too much for gas Saint Joseph? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.68 for gas in the Saint Joseph area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Saint Joseph area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Trex Mart, at 211 Roseport Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Trex Mart 211 Roseport Rd, Elwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 2214 Us-36, Wathena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Casey's 2172 Hwy 36, Wathena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.93

Minit Mart 4101 N Belt Hwy, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 841 S 22Nd St, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1702 St Joseph Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Quick Stop at 2143 St Joseph Ave. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.