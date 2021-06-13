Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

Paying too much for gas Saint Joseph? Analysis shows most expensive station

St Joseph Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0aSzqi8c00

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.68 for gas in the Saint Joseph area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Saint Joseph area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Trex Mart, at 211 Roseport Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Trex Mart

211 Roseport Rd, Elwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

2214 Us-36, Wathena
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.93

Casey's

2172 Hwy 36, Wathena
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$2.93

Minit Mart

4101 N Belt Hwy, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

BP

841 S 22Nd St, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

1702 St Joseph Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Quick Stop at 2143 St Joseph Ave. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

