Paying too much for gas Saint Joseph? Analysis shows most expensive station
(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.68 for gas in the Saint Joseph area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Saint Joseph area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Trex Mart, at 211 Roseport Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Quick Stop at 2143 St Joseph Ave. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.