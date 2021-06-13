Cancel
Lima, OH

Where’s the most expensive gas in Lima?

Lima News Flash
 8 days ago
(LIMA, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Lima?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lima area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lima area appeared to be at Rich, at 792 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Rich

792 N Main St, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

1219 W Robb Ave, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.80
$--

Marathon

2295 N Cole St, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$--

Meijer

3180 Elida Rd, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.70
$3.35

Gold Star Gas

701 W North St, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Marathon

2720 Saint Johns Rd, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.69
$3.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1150 Greely Chapel. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lima, OH
ABOUT

With Lima News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

