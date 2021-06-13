Where’s the most expensive gas in Lima?

(LIMA, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Lima?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lima area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lima area appeared to be at Rich, at 792 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Rich 792 N Main St, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1219 W Robb Ave, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ --

Marathon 2295 N Cole St, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

Meijer 3180 Elida Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.70 $ 3.35

Gold Star Gas 701 W North St, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Marathon 2720 Saint Johns Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1150 Greely Chapel. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.