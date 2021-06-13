Cancel
Indio, CA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Indio?

Posted by 
Indio Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTIWN_0aSzqJGZ00

(INDIO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.13 for gas in the Indio area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Indio area was $4.13 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.85 to $4.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 82003 Ca-111.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Indio area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

82003 Ca-111, Indio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.15
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.25

Shell

81831 Ca-111, Indio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.44
$4.59
$4.19
card
card$4.39
$4.54
$--
$4.29

Chevron

45760 Dillon Rd, Coachella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.15
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.25

Chevron

50980 Harrison St, Coachella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$--

Chevron

79513 Ca-111, La Quinta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.15
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.25

Chevron

78415 Varner Rd, Palm Desert
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 82253 Indio Blvd. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Indio, CA
With Indio Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

