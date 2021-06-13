Where’s the most expensive gas in Indio?

(INDIO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.13 for gas in the Indio area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Indio area was $4.13 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.85 to $4.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 82003 Ca-111.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Indio area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 82003 Ca-111, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.25

Shell 81831 Ca-111, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.44 $ 4.59 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.54 $ -- $ 4.29

Chevron 45760 Dillon Rd, Coachella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.25

Chevron 50980 Harrison St, Coachella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ -- card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ --

Chevron 79513 Ca-111, La Quinta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.25

Chevron 78415 Varner Rd, Palm Desert

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 82253 Indio Blvd. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.