Where’s the most expensive gas in Indio?
(INDIO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.13 for gas in the Indio area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Indio area was $4.13 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.85 to $4.39 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 82003 Ca-111.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Indio area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.15
|card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 82253 Indio Blvd. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.