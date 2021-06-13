Cancel
Decatur, IL

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Decatur

Decatur Today
Decatur Today
 8 days ago
(DECATUR, IL) Gas prices vary across the Decatur area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.23 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Decatur area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3603 E William Street Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Decatur area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

3603 E William Street Rd, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.35
$3.45
$3.75
$--
card
card$3.35
$3.45
$3.75
$--

Marathon

605 W Eldorado St, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.45
$3.85
$--

Hot Spot Gas

1108 W Eldorado St, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.15

Huck's

204 N 22Nd St, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$--
$3.29

Circle K

2760 N Oakland Ave, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$--
$--

Marathon

2405 N 22Nd St, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.43
$3.73
$3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 111 E Cox St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

