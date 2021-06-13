Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Morgantown

Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0aSzqHV700

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Morgantown?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Morgantown area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Morgantown area appeared to be at Sheetz, at 1012 University Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz

1012 University Ave, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.74
$3.44

Circle K

170 Holland Ave, Westover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$2.99
$3.33
$3.68
$3.29

BFS

305 Don Knotts Blvd, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$2.99
$3.19
$--
$3.39

GetGo

54 Don Knotts Blvd, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

Go Mart

55 Postal Plz, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.39

Exxon

300 Cheat Rd, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 6001 University Town Centre Dr. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Morgantown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

