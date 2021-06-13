Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Morgantown

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Morgantown?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Morgantown area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Morgantown area appeared to be at Sheetz, at 1012 University Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz 1012 University Ave, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.44

Circle K 170 Holland Ave, Westover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ 3.68 $ 3.29

BFS 305 Don Knotts Blvd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.39

GetGo 54 Don Knotts Blvd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Go Mart 55 Postal Plz, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.39

Exxon 300 Cheat Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 6001 University Town Centre Dr. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.