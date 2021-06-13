Cancel
Florence, SC

Don’t overpay for gas in Florence: Analysis shows most expensive station

Florence Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080AH4_0aSzqFjf00

(FLORENCE, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.75 for gas in the Florence area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Florence area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.46 to $3.03 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 400 Pamplico Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

BP

400 Pamplico Hwy, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.72
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2247 N Irby St, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1901 W Lucas St, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2698 David H Mcleod Blvd, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.20
$3.59
$3.10
card
card$2.93
$3.28
$3.63
$3.18

Shell

1311 W Lucas St, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Shell

1832 W Lucas St, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 2701 S Irby St. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.46 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

