Don’t overpay for gas in Florence: Analysis shows most expensive station

(FLORENCE, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.75 for gas in the Florence area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Florence area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.46 to $3.03 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 400 Pamplico Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

BP 400 Pamplico Hwy, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2247 N Irby St, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1901 W Lucas St, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2698 David H Mcleod Blvd, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.59 $ 3.10 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.28 $ 3.63 $ 3.18

Shell 1311 W Lucas St, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 1832 W Lucas St, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 2701 S Irby St. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.46 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.