Fort Smith, AR

Are you overpaying for gas in Fort Smith? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Fort Smith News Beat
 8 days ago
(FORT SMITH, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Smith?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Smith area ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.72 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 4700 S Zero St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

4700 S Zero St, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.44
$3.19

Valero

415 Garrison Ave, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Valero

3627 Midland Blvd, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.39
$--

Shell

6320 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.95

VP Racing Fuels

2000 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

VP Racing Fuels

6600 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2200 N 62Nd St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

