Johnson City, TN

Paying too much for gas Johnson City? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Johnson City Times
Johnson City Times
 8 days ago
(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Johnson City?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Johnson City area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $3.04 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 917 N State Of Franklin Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

917 N State Of Franklin Rd, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.84
$3.02

Shell

900 Sunset Dr, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$--

Scotchman

149 S Broadway St, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.37
$3.65
$3.09

Exxon

1101 E Unaka Ave, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1310 Cherokee Rd, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.27
$3.56
$--

Shell

2607 S Roan St, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.27
$3.56
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

