Paying too much for gas Johnson City? Analysis shows most expensive station

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Johnson City?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Johnson City area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $3.04 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 917 N State Of Franklin Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 917 N State Of Franklin Rd, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.02

Shell 900 Sunset Dr, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ --

Scotchman 149 S Broadway St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.37 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Exxon 1101 E Unaka Ave, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1310 Cherokee Rd, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.27 $ 3.56 $ --

Shell 2607 S Roan St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.27 $ 3.56 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.