Paying too much for gas Missoula? Analysis shows most expensive station
(MISSOULA, MT) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Missoula area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Missoula area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gary's Full Service, at 2125 S Higgins Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.60
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.39
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.27
$3.47
$3.05
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3220 N Reserve St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.