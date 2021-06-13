Paying too much for gas Missoula? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MISSOULA, MT) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Missoula area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Missoula area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gary's Full Service, at 2125 S Higgins Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Gary's Full Service 2125 S Higgins Ave, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.60 $ --

Conoco 1600 S Russell St , Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Sinclair 1605 S Russell St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Ole's Country Store 3705 Mt-200 E, Milltown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Conoco 923 N Orange St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3220 N Reserve St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.