Missoula, MT

Paying too much for gas Missoula? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Missoula Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDbsl_0aSzpZBA00

(MISSOULA, MT) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Missoula area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Missoula area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gary's Full Service, at 2125 S Higgins Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Gary's Full Service

2125 S Higgins Ave, Missoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.60
$--

Conoco

1600 S Russell St , Missoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19

Sinclair

1605 S Russell St, Missoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.39
$3.19

Ole's Country Store

3705 Mt-200 E, Milltown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.06

Conoco

923 N Orange St, Missoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.27
$3.47
$3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3220 N Reserve St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Missoula Today

Missoula Today

Missoula, MT
ABOUT

With Missoula Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

