Jacksonville, NC

Don’t overpay for gas in Jacksonville: Analysis shows most expensive station

Jacksonville Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMQiW_0aSzpYIR00

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Jacksonville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jacksonville area ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.81, with an average price of $2.73 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at MCX, at 820 Stone St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

MCX

820 Stone St, MCB Camp Lejeune
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.51
$3.05

CITGO

501 Corbin St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$3.09
$3.29
$--

CITGO

467 Western Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99

BP

3620 Richlands Hwy, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

BP

2111 Burgaw Hwy, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.65
$--

Shell

908 N Marine Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.35
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1170 Western Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

