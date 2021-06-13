Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Lawton

(LAWTON, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.63 for gas in the Lawton area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lawton area ranged from $2.52 per gallon to $2.84, with an average price of $2.63 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lawton area appeared to be at Barefoot Convenience, at 106 Sw Lee Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Barefoot Convenience 106 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.07 $ --

Alon 104 Se Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1202 Northwest Cache Rd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.80 $ 3.05 $ 2.79

Phillips 66 4311 Nw Cache Rd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.86 $ 3.12 $ 2.77

Stripes 2 Sw 11Th St, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shamrock 202 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3745 Sw Lee Blvd. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.